Newark’s food scene is busy right now, with hospitals and local cafes all hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health Location: Newark, NY (Newark-Wayne Community Hospital)

Newark, NY (Newark-Wayne Community Hospital) Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week) , rotating shifts 6:30am–2:30pm & 4:15pm–8pm, every other weekend

, rotating shifts 6:30am–2:30pm & 4:15pm–8pm, Pay: $16.00 – $18.36/hour

Help prepare and serve meals for patients, residents, and visitors in the hospital. Role includes meal assembly, dish room work, stocking, and cart delivery, with a focus on food safety and customer service.

Employer: Grind-On Coffee Company

Location: Newark, NY

Newark, NY Type: Part-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Keep this popular local coffee shop running smoothly by cleaning dishes, pots, and pans, and helping with basic prep. Flexible schedule, employee food/coffee discounts, and a small, team-focused kitchen.

Employer: Grind-On Coffee Company

Location: Newark, NY

Newark, NY Type: Full-time or Part-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: From $16.00/hour + tips

Make and serve coffee, tea, and light food while chatting with guests at a busy village cafe. Requires 1 year of barista, guest service, and food service experience; offers 401(k), paid time off, and employee discounts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.