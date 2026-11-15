Newark is busy and moving, and so is the job market. If you like being on the road or around planes and trucks, there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about safely moving fleet vehicles between locations and keeping everything on schedule. Good fit if you’re reliable, customer-focused, and like driving different vehicles around the region.

Employer: DICK LAVY TRUCKING INC

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, avg $1,661–$2,239/week, $1,500 sign-on bonus

Run 2,500–3,000 miles a week with all dispatch miles paid (loaded and empty), 99% no-touch freight, and newer equipment. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and strong referral bonuses.

Employer: Matrix Sciences

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle to pick up and deliver food-testing samples and lab supplies on set routes. Good for someone with a high school diploma, a team mindset, and interest in steady hours plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Newark, NJ (07105)

Type: Regular Full-time

Pay: ~$1,950/week average, weekly pay, $3,000 sign-on bonus, quarterly safety bonus

Solo runs from North Dakota to Texas and all states east (plus Canada), home every other week. You’ll drive late-model sleepers with APUs, haul dry van and Conestoga freight, and get medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match, boot and phone allowance, and more.

Employer: Signature Aviation

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Work on the private aviation side of the airport, mixing guest service with hands-on ramp work like fueling, towing, loading bags, and driving ground service vehicles. Great if you enjoy outdoor, fast-paced work around aircraft and want solid benefits plus training and growth.

Employer: Amazon Delivery Service Provider (Doorstep Delivery Logistics)

Location: Routes around Newark, based out of Avenel, NJ (1 Paddock St)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $25.25/hour + overtime + bonuses

Deliver Amazon packages in a company step van (no CDL needed), about 10-hour shifts with weekend work required. Includes health insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and performance bonuses if you have a clean NJ license and step van certification.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Transportation roles in Newark fill fast, so don’t wait too long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.