Newark has a solid mix of hands-on and corporate leadership roles right now. If you’ve got management experience, there are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page (custom millwork client)

Michael Page (custom millwork client) Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000 base

Lead multiple high-end commercial millwork projects from award to closeout, working closely with architects, contractors, and in-house shop teams. This role stands out for its complex, custom projects, strong backlog of work, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement) with clear long-term growth.

Employer: ComTec Information Systems (IT)

Location: Newark, NJ (Hybrid, 2–3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading large IT transformation projects using Stage Gate methods, with a focus on cloud apps and enterprise systems (SAP experience is a plus). Good fit if you have 10+ years in enterprise IT projects, can manage budgets and risks, and like working with both technical teams and executives.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000 – $70,000 + bonus eligibility

Run a busy Domino’s store, from staffing and inventory to customer service and deliveries. This is a good step if you want P&L-style responsibility, a bonus plan, and benefits like 401(k) and health insurance while staying close to day-to-day operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Newark’s management market is active, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.