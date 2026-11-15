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Newark
🏥 Newark, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying RN Roles
5 days ago
Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for experienced nurses and mental health pros. If you’re licensed and ready for nights, contracts, or leadership, there’s solid money on the table.
Mental Health Professional Lic
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Location: 201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time, salaried, day shift
- Salary: $71,435 – $88,088 per year
Work in the Therapeutic Learning Center providing assessments, treatment planning, group therapy, and case management. Great fit if you have a master’s in a mental health field with LCSW, LSW, LPC, or Psychologist license and want strong benefits and steady daytime hours.
Registered Nurse – Pediatrics (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources
- Location: Newark, NJ 07112
- Type: 13-week contract, option to extend
- Salary: $2,571.43/week gross
Night-shift Peds RN role (3x12s) with weekly pay, day-1 health benefits, housing/meal/travel stipends, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you have 2+ years recent pediatric RN experience and an active NJ RN license and want high weekly pay on a contract.
Registered Nurse – Progressive Care Unit (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources
- Location: Newark, NJ 07112
- Type: 13-week contract, option to extend
- Salary: $2,571.43/week gross
PCU night-shift role (3x12s) with the same strong travel RN package: weekly pay, day-1 benefits, stipends, and license reimbursement. Best for RNs with 2+ years recent PCU experience looking for a well-paid, short-term assignment.
Registered Nurse RN – Telemetry/PCU (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Newark, NJ 07112
- Type: 13-week travel nursing contract
- Estimated Pay: $2,394 – $2,499/week gross
Telemetry/PCU night assignment (3x12s) with weekly pay, health benefits, referral bonuses, and a dedicated recruiter. Good match if you have 2+ years recent RN experience plus BCLS and ACLS and want to build Tele/PCU skills at a major facility.
Registered Nurse RN – Pediatrics (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Newark, NJ 07112
- Type: 13-week travel nursing contract
- Estimated Pay: $2,394 – $2,499/week gross
Peds travel role on 3x12 night shifts, with weekly pay, benefits, and recruiter support. Great if you’re an experienced Peds RN (2+ years) with required certs (BCLS, ACLS, NRP, PALS as needed) and want solid pay plus pediatric experience.
RN – Pediatrics (Travel)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Travel nursing
- Pay: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (if eligible)
Travel Pediatric RN role with one recruiter from start to finish, no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses (up to $1,000), and license reimbursement. Best for RNs with 2 years Peds experience who want flexibility and transparent pay.
Registered Nurse RN – Telemetry/PCU (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Newark, NJ 07112
- Type: 13-week travel nursing contract
- Estimated Pay: $2,394 – $2,499/week gross
Another Telemetry/PCU travel option in Newark with similar pay and benefits: weekly pay, health coverage, and nationwide opportunities. Good if you want multiple Tele/PCU choices with the same agency.
RN – PCU/IMC/Stepdown (Travel)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Travel nursing
- Pay: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (if eligible)
PCU/IMC/Stepdown travel role with 1+ year PCU or ICU experience required. Offers no pay cuts mid-contract, referral bonuses, license reimbursement, and a wide choice of partner facilities.
Pharmacy Operations Manager
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50 – $35.75/hour
Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations as a full-time certified tech: manage workflow, supervise techs and cashiers, handle scheduling, training, and inventory. Good fit if you have PTCB certification, 1+ year pharmacy tech experience, and want a step up into leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers and agencies have similar roles they can match you with.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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