Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with strong demand for experienced nurses and mental health pros. If you’re licensed and ready for nights, contracts, or leadership, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health – Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Location: 201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time, salaried, day shift

Salary: $71,435 – $88,088 per year

Work in the Therapeutic Learning Center providing assessments, treatment planning, group therapy, and case management. Great fit if you have a master’s in a mental health field with LCSW, LSW, LPC, or Psychologist license and want strong benefits and steady daytime hours.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

Location: Newark, NJ 07112

Type: 13-week contract, option to extend

Salary: $2,571.43/week gross

Night-shift Peds RN role (3x12s) with weekly pay, day-1 health benefits, housing/meal/travel stipends, and referral bonuses. Ideal if you have 2+ years recent pediatric RN experience and an active NJ RN license and want high weekly pay on a contract.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

Location: Newark, NJ 07112

Type: 13-week contract, option to extend

Salary: $2,571.43/week gross

PCU night-shift role (3x12s) with the same strong travel RN package: weekly pay, day-1 benefits, stipends, and license reimbursement. Best for RNs with 2+ years recent PCU experience looking for a well-paid, short-term assignment.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Newark, NJ 07112

Type: 13-week travel nursing contract

Estimated Pay: $2,394 – $2,499/week gross

Telemetry/PCU night assignment (3x12s) with weekly pay, health benefits, referral bonuses, and a dedicated recruiter. Good match if you have 2+ years recent RN experience plus BCLS and ACLS and want to build Tele/PCU skills at a major facility.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Newark, NJ 07112

Type: 13-week travel nursing contract

Estimated Pay: $2,394 – $2,499/week gross

Peds travel role on 3x12 night shifts, with weekly pay, benefits, and recruiter support. Great if you’re an experienced Peds RN (2+ years) with required certs (BCLS, ACLS, NRP, PALS as needed) and want solid pay plus pediatric experience.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Travel nursing

Pay: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Travel Pediatric RN role with one recruiter from start to finish, no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses (up to $1,000), and license reimbursement. Best for RNs with 2 years Peds experience who want flexibility and transparent pay.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Newark, NJ 07112

Type: 13-week travel nursing contract

Estimated Pay: $2,394 – $2,499/week gross

Another Telemetry/PCU travel option in Newark with similar pay and benefits: weekly pay, health coverage, and nationwide opportunities. Good if you want multiple Tele/PCU choices with the same agency.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Travel nursing

Pay: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (if eligible)

PCU/IMC/Stepdown travel role with 1+ year PCU or ICU experience required. Offers no pay cuts mid-contract, referral bonuses, license reimbursement, and a wide choice of partner facilities.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50 – $35.75/hour

Lead day-to-day pharmacy operations as a full-time certified tech: manage workflow, supervise techs and cashiers, handle scheduling, training, and inventory. Good fit if you have PTCB certification, 1+ year pharmacy tech experience, and want a step up into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers and agencies have similar roles they can match you with.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.