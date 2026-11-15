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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newark
Newark has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a unique story and is waiting for someone kind to bring them home.
Louis – The Big Playful Lovebug
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Size: About 55 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $550
- Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – Newark, New Jersey Foster
- Contact: (919) 426-1862
Louis is a handsome young pup described as a big, playful lovebug. He had a rough start in life and was found as a baby after being attacked by another dog, but now he’s safe and ready to learn how good life can be in a real home. If you’re looking for a sweet, energetic companion to grow up with your family, Louis may be the one.
👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Malcolm
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Shelter/Rescue: Associated Humane Societies – Newark
- Contact: (973) 824-7080
Malcolm is a cream-colored baby mixed-breed pup at the Newark shelter. As a young dog, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of love. If you’re hoping to raise a puppy from the start, Malcolm could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Malcolm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Starbuck – The Good Ol’ Boy
- Status: Adoptable
- Nickname: Buck
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix
- Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Size: About 45 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $550
- Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – Newark, New Jersey Foster
- Contact: (919) 426-1862
Starbuck, or Buck, is a sweet adult Lab mix with a gentle heart. He was found wandering near a Starbucks in Puerto Rico, scared and alone, and jumped right into the rescuers’ car when they arrived. Now he’s in foster care, waiting for a calm, loving home where he can feel safe for good.
👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Newark, NJ, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call the listed shelters to ask about visits, meet-and-greets, and adoption steps, or share this with friends who might be looking.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.