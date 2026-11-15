Newark has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one has a unique story and is waiting for someone kind to bring them home.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Size: About 55 lbs

About 55 lbs Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – Newark, New Jersey Foster

Contact: (919) 426-1862

Louis is a handsome young pup described as a big, playful lovebug. He had a rough start in life and was found as a baby after being attacked by another dog, but now he’s safe and ready to learn how good life can be in a real home. If you’re looking for a sweet, energetic companion to grow up with your family, Louis may be the one.

👉 Meet Louis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Mutt (mixed breed)

Mutt (mixed breed) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Cream Shelter/Rescue: Associated Humane Societies – Newark

Contact: (973) 824-7080

Malcolm is a cream-colored baby mixed-breed pup at the Newark shelter. As a young dog, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of love. If you’re hoping to raise a puppy from the start, Malcolm could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Malcolm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Nickname: Buck

Buck Breed: Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix

Labrador Retriever / Canaan Dog mix Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)

Adult (about 2–3 years) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Size: About 45 lbs

About 45 lbs Adoption Fee: $550

Shelter/Rescue: Souls of Satos – Newark, New Jersey Foster

Contact: (919) 426-1862

Starbuck, or Buck, is a sweet adult Lab mix with a gentle heart. He was found wandering near a Starbucks in Puerto Rico, scared and alone, and jumped right into the rescuers’ car when they arrived. Now he’s in foster care, waiting for a calm, loving home where he can feel safe for good.

👉 Meet Starbuck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newark, NJ, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call the listed shelters to ask about visits, meet-and-greets, and adoption steps, or share this with friends who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.