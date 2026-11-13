Newark’s logistics scene is busy, especially around the airport and port. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sims Metal

Sims Metal Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting $28.00/hr

Coordinate daily routes for company and contractor drivers at a global metal recycling leader. Good fit if you’re organized, can juggle schedules, and want steady work with competitive pay and benefits in an environmentally focused company.

Employer: Braven (national nonprofit)

(national nonprofit) Location: Hybrid – Newark, NJ hub (3 days in office)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay (Newark market): $92,000–$98,800/year

Lead purchasing systems and federal grant compliance to help scale a mission-driven nonprofit that supports college students into strong first jobs. Ideal if you have 5+ years in procurement, know Uniform Guidance, and want a role with clear salary bands and strong benefits (401k match, generous time off, parental leave).

Employer: Hertz

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hr

Help manage vehicle movements, inventory, and documentation for one of the biggest rental car brands. Good for someone who’s detail-oriented, can work flexible shifts (weekends/holidays), and is comfortable working both indoors and outdoors.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex when they see strong interest and related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.