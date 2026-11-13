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🚚 Newark, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Newark’s logistics scene is busy, especially around the airport and port. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.
Dispatcher
- Employer: Sims Metal
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting $28.00/hr
Coordinate daily routes for company and contractor drivers at a global metal recycling leader. Good fit if you’re organized, can juggle schedules, and want steady work with competitive pay and benefits in an environmentally focused company.
Director, Procurement and Grant Compliance
- Employer: Braven (national nonprofit)
- Location: Hybrid – Newark, NJ hub (3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Pay (Newark market): $92,000–$98,800/year
Lead purchasing systems and federal grant compliance to help scale a mission-driven nonprofit that supports college students into strong first jobs. Ideal if you have 5+ years in procurement, know Uniform Guidance, and want a role with clear salary bands and strong benefits (401k match, generous time off, parental leave).
Fleet Dispatcher
- Employer: Hertz
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00/hr
Help manage vehicle movements, inventory, and documentation for one of the biggest rental car brands. Good for someone who’s detail-oriented, can work flexible shifts (weekends/holidays), and is comfortable working both indoors and outdoors.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex when they see strong interest and related experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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