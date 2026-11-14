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📋 Newark NJ Admin & Clerical Jobs With Multiple Openings
Newark’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare and education. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Administrative Assistant – Community and Population Health
- Employer: University Hospital
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $29.09–$30.48/hour (per NJ Pay Transparency Act)
Support a major hospital’s Community and Population Health Department with scheduling, billing, records, and program coordination. Good fit if you have 2+ years in a medical or healthcare office, know Microsoft Office, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, pension, and professional development.
Staff Assistant – Cognitive Skills Program (NJMS)
- Employer: Rutgers University – New Jersey Medical School
- Location: Newark, NJ (RBHS campus)
- Type: Full-time, on-site, 12-month staff
- Salary range: $51,169 – $71,835/year
Provide office support for the Cognitive Skills Program, handling scheduling, purchasing, data tracking, and tutor hiring while working closely with medical students and faculty. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree, at least 1 year of admin experience, and want university benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and possible educational perks.
Program Operations Coordinator (Part-Time)
- Employer: New York Technology Partners
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Help the Emerging Creator Programs team with vendor management, purchase orders, payments, budgets, and program applications. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with tools like Workday and Airtable, and want flexible, part-time work supporting creative programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good admin jobs in Newark tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.