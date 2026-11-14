Newark’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare and education. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: University Hospital

University Hospital Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $29.09–$30.48/hour (per NJ Pay Transparency Act)

Support a major hospital’s Community and Population Health Department with scheduling, billing, records, and program coordination. Good fit if you have 2+ years in a medical or healthcare office, know Microsoft Office, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, pension, and professional development.

Employer: Rutgers University – New Jersey Medical School

Location: Newark, NJ (RBHS campus)

Type: Full-time, on-site, 12-month staff

Salary range: $51,169 – $71,835/year

Provide office support for the Cognitive Skills Program, handling scheduling, purchasing, data tracking, and tutor hiring while working closely with medical students and faculty. Great if you have a bachelor’s degree, at least 1 year of admin experience, and want university benefits like health coverage, retirement plans, and possible educational perks.

Employer: New York Technology Partners

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Help the Emerging Creator Programs team with vendor management, purchase orders, payments, budgets, and program applications. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with tools like Workday and Airtable, and want flexible, part-time work supporting creative programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good admin jobs in Newark tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.