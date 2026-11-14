Newark’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who know infrastructure, support, and payroll systems. Here are several solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Location: Newark, NJ (onsite/hybrid not specified)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,600 – $220,400/year + bonus potential

Senior role owning customer identity and access security using PingOne Advanced Identity Cloud and PingOne Protect. Great fit if you have 5+ years in CIAM/security engineering, strong coding skills (Java/JS/Python, etc.), and want to lead high‑impact fraud‑reduction and authentication projects with big‑company benefits.

Employer: ComTec Information Systems (IT)

Location: 100% On-site – Newark, NJ

Type: Long-term (listed as Internship)

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on support role handling hardware, software, mobile devices, and connectivity for local users. Good for someone with 5+ years in desktop/field support, strong Windows/macOS/M365 skills, and comfort working different shifts between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Employer: GovCIO

Location: Onsite – Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,040/year

Onsite tech support for a federal customer, including ServiceNow tickets, hardware swaps, VPN/Citrix help, and video‑conferencing support. US citizenship is required, and you’ll need to obtain A+, ITIL, HDI, plus Security+/Network+/Server+ within 6 months (GovCIO reimburses certification costs).

Employer: NJ TRANSIT

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $170,000/year

IT leadership role running enterprise payroll systems (Highline ePersonality, Kronos Time & Attendance). Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 7+ years of IT project management (or equivalent experience) and are comfortable managing staff, integrations, and enterprise reporting tools like Oracle/OBIEE/SQL.

Employer: ComTec Information Systems

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior SAP HCM role focused on Payroll, Time Management, PA, OM, and statutory compliance. Best for someone with 10+ years as an SAP Payroll/HR consultant who can handle full lifecycle implementations, complex schemas/rules, integrations (FI/CO, SuccessFactors), and payroll reconciliation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info so you can ask about similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.