Newark has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you at Associated Humane Societies – Newark.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Stash is a handsome gray adult boy looking for a calm, caring home where he can feel safe and loved. If you’re hoping for a steady feline friend, he may be your match.

👉 Meet Stash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Bunny is a fluffy cream-colored kitten with a long, soft coat. She’s young and still learning about the world, and she’ll need a patient family ready for all the fun (and energy) that comes with a baby cat.

👉 Meet Bunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Kia is a beautiful gray adult cat who’s ready for a second chance. If you’re looking for a mature kitty instead of a wild kitten, Kia could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Kia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Associated Humane Societies - Newark at (973) 824-7080 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and vetting details. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.