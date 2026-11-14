undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Gentle Newark Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Newark has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few who are ready to meet you at Associated Humane Societies – Newark.
Stash
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Stash is a handsome gray adult boy looking for a calm, caring home where he can feel safe and loved. If you’re hoping for a steady feline friend, he may be your match.
👉 Meet Stash and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bunny
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Bunny is a fluffy cream-colored kitten with a long, soft coat. She’s young and still learning about the world, and she’ll need a patient family ready for all the fun (and energy) that comes with a baby cat.
👉 Meet Bunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Kia is a beautiful gray adult cat who’s ready for a second chance. If you’re looking for a mature kitty instead of a wild kitten, Kia could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet Kia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Associated Humane Societies - Newark at (973) 824-7080 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and vetting details. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.