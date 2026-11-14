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Newark
🚌 Newark, NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Newark’s transportation scene is busy and hiring. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel or turning a wrench—there are solid options here right now.
Local CDL A Touch Freight Delivery Driver – Newark, NJ
- Employer: DiCarlo Distributors Inc.
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $100,000 per year (training at $300/day, then incentive-based)
This union CDL A role is home daily, running refrigerated food deliveries around the Tri-State area. Comes with a 100% company-paid pension and health, dental, vision, and life insurance, plus paid vacation, sick time, holidays, and employee discounts.
Vehicle Condition Inspector
- Employer: ACV Auctions
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly range listed in job posting; eligible for monthly incentives (territory average in 2025 was $1,240/month in incentives)
Great fit if you know cars and like working outdoors and on the road. You’ll inspect vehicles at dealers and auctions, write condition reports, take photos, and help list cars on ACV’s online platform, with 401(k), multiple medical plans, paid time off, and stock purchase options.
Step Van Delivery Driver
- Employer: Amazon Delivery Service Partner – Doorstep Delivery Logistics
- Location: Based in Avenel, NJ (serving Newark area)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $25.25 per hour, plus overtime and bonuses
Drive a company step van (no CDL needed) delivering Amazon packages, about 10-hour shifts with weekend availability required. Includes health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, paid training, and performance bonuses.
OXF GSE Mechanic
- Employer: Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)
- Location: Newark, NJ (airport environment)
- Type: Not stated; ongoing airport operation role
- Pay: $31.00–$33.00 per hour
Hands-on airport job working on ground support equipment—troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining diesel and other machinery. Offers medical options (full & part-time), DailyPay access, travel discounts, wellness programs, and 401(k), plus room to grow within WFS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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