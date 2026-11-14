Newark’s transportation scene is busy and hiring. If you like being on the move—behind the wheel or turning a wrench—there are solid options here right now.

Employer: DiCarlo Distributors Inc.

DiCarlo Distributors Inc. Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $100,000 per year (training at $300/day, then incentive-based)

This union CDL A role is home daily, running refrigerated food deliveries around the Tri-State area. Comes with a 100% company-paid pension and health, dental, vision, and life insurance, plus paid vacation, sick time, holidays, and employee discounts.

Employer: ACV Auctions

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly range listed in job posting; eligible for monthly incentives (territory average in 2025 was $1,240/month in incentives)

Great fit if you know cars and like working outdoors and on the road. You’ll inspect vehicles at dealers and auctions, write condition reports, take photos, and help list cars on ACV’s online platform, with 401(k), multiple medical plans, paid time off, and stock purchase options.

Employer: Amazon Delivery Service Partner – Doorstep Delivery Logistics

Amazon Delivery Service Partner – Location: Based in Avenel, NJ (serving Newark area)

Based in Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $25.25 per hour, plus overtime and bonuses

Drive a company step van (no CDL needed) delivering Amazon packages, about 10-hour shifts with weekend availability required. Includes health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, paid training, and performance bonuses.

Employer: Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

Location: Newark, NJ (airport environment)

(airport environment) Type: Not stated; ongoing airport operation role

Not stated; ongoing airport operation role Pay: $31.00–$33.00 per hour

Hands-on airport job working on ground support equipment—troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining diesel and other machinery. Offers medical options (full & part-time), DailyPay access, travel discounts, wellness programs, and 401(k), plus room to grow within WFS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.