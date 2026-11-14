Newark’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like building relationships and working remote or hybrid. Here are several solid roles with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: Advanced Sterilization Products (a Fortive company)

Location: Remote, Eastern Time (NY/NJ preferred), listed for Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,400 – $187,700 (includes sales incentives/commissions)

Early-career B2B sales role supporting hospitals and sterile processing teams, with heavy travel (up to 75%) and no commission-only pressure. You’ll partner with Account Managers, do product demos and trainings, and use data tools to grow accounts while backed by a large tech/healthcare safety company.

Employer: ICF

Location: New Jersey Remote (must live in or relocate to NJ; Newark area fits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Anticipated $90,000 – $100,000 base (overall range listed $89,261 – $151,744)

Senior relationship and account role focused on residential energy efficiency programs for NJ utilities. You’ll be the main contact for contractors, manage pipelines and KPIs, and help shape program improvements across the Whole Homes portfolio.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Newark, NJ (field-based with regional travel)

Type: Full-time (salary not listed)

Territory sales role selling Home Depot products and services to pro customers and builders. You’ll grow new accounts, visit customers in person, use Salesforce to manage your pipeline, and tap into store and inside sales support to hit your targets.

Employer: Blood Cancer United

Location: Newark, NJ (market-based, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $90,000 (approx. $43–$49/hour) + annual incentive plan

High-impact fundraising and relationship role leading Big Climb and related peer-to-peer campaigns. You’ll manage six-figure accounts, build sponsor pipelines, lead volunteer committees, and host mission-focused events to support blood cancer research.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s careers page—similar roles often pop up nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.