Newark’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from BigLaw partner moves to public-interest work and mid-level litigation roles. If you’re in or near Newark, NJ and have legal experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Platinum Legal Search Group, LLC (for a national Am Law firm )

Platinum Legal Search Group, LLC (for a national ) Location: Newark, NJ (and other major markets)

(and other major markets) Type: Full-time, Partner / Practice Group

Salary: Competitive compensation structure (exact amount not listed)

Lateral partners and practice groups with a portable book of business can join a national Am Law platform focused on long-term growth, cross-selling, and partner autonomy. Priority areas include corporate/M&A, financial services, litigation, real estate, labor & employment, healthcare, IP/tech, cybersecurity/AI, tax, and more, with confidential inquiries encouraged.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a full-service law firm)

(recruiting for a full-service law firm) Location: Newark, NJ (also Philadelphia, PA and Princeton, NJ)

(also Philadelphia, PA and Princeton, NJ) Type: Full-time, Associate (3–5 years)

Salary: Competitive base salary, DOE (exact range not listed)

Join a white collar and government enforcement team handling False Claims Act and healthcare enforcement matters in state and federal court. You’ll get real courtroom time early, manage discovery and depositions, and work directly with clients in a hybrid schedule (in office Tuesday–Thursday).

Employer: Seton Hall University – Center for Social Justice

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time, Nonexempt

Salary: $31.217 per hour + full-time university benefits

Support the Rapid Legal Response Initiative and Detention and Deportation Defense Initiative, providing emergency legal help to detained immigrants. This role handles high-volume intakes, volunteer attorney coordination, drafting motions and correspondence, and record-keeping—ideal if you have immigration or legal services experience and want mission-driven work with strong benefits.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume ready while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.