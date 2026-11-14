Newark’s food and beauty scene is busy right now, with options from campus dining to neighborhood spots. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and keeping guests happy.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced kitchen role cooking Applebee’s menu items and keeping your station clean and safe. Offers competitive pay, health benefits (even for part-time), flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: SB Beauty Spa

SB Beauty Spa Location: Newark, NJ

Type: In-person / commission or table rental

Salary: Not listed (commission or rental model)

Serve an existing clientele doing manicures, pedicures, gel, and acrylics in a clean, friendly spa. Flexible setup: work on commission or rent a manicure table. For details, contact Suellen at 973-943-5870.

Employer: Gourmet Dining & Chartwells Higher Education (Compass Group)

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $85,000

Lead the full dining operation on a higher-ed campus: manage managers and staff, oversee budgets, food quality, safety, and catering/retail. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, parental leave, and more) and room to grow within Compass Group.

If something here fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.