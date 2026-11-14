Newark is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for people who like running teams and big projects. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: LinQ Global Group

LinQ Global Group Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

This role sits in Business Integration, tying strategy to day‑to‑day operations. You’ll either lead a team or act as a senior specialist, planning and tracking projects, managing resources, and keeping cost, timing, and quality on target.

Employer: ComTec Information Systems (IT)

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead large IT transformation projects using Stage Gate methods, with a focus on SAP and cloud systems. Good fit if you have 10+ years in enterprise IT projects, can juggle budgets and vendors, and like working with both technical teams and executives.

Employer: The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Location: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $106,392 – $170,222 (depends on experience)

Help run airport maintenance operations and support emergency response for weather, power issues, and other events. This role offers strong public‑sector benefits, a chance to work on critical infrastructure, and up to 1 remote day per week.

Employer: Merion Pest Control

Location: Newark, NJ (branch operations)

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary range: $100,000 – $120,000 per year

Run the Newark branch day to day, from team leadership and scheduling to budgets and customer service. Comes with bonuses, company vehicle (role-dependent), health insurance, PTO, and growth opportunities in a developing pest control company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what they’ll consider.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.