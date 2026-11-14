Newark has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from hospital gift shops to auto parts and banking. If you like helping people and talking with customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lori's Gifts, Inc.

Lori's Gifts, Inc. Location: Newark, NJ (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is inside a hospital gift shop, helping patients, families, and staff find what they need. You’ll run the register, keep the shop stocked and tidy, and may open/close the store on your own. Must be 18+, able to lift up to 30 lbs, and work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: FASTSIGNS #122001 (independently owned franchise)

FASTSIGNS #122001 (independently owned franchise) Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay, paid vacation/holidays, performance bonus)

You’ll be the first point of contact for walk-in, phone, and email customers, helping with quotes, work orders, and project follow-up. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of retail or counter sales, like problem-solving, and want steady hours with ongoing training.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and support basic diagnostics using store tools. You only need to be 16+, able to lift and move merchandise, and work a flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends). Automotive knowledge and Spanish/English skills are a plus but not required.

Employer: PNC Bank

Location: Newark, NJ – Liberty Branch

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Base $49,500 – $82,500, incentive-eligible

Work with customers in-branch to open accounts, discuss banking products, and improve their financial health. You must be bilingual Spanish, have around 3+ years of related experience (or equivalent education/experience), and pass required background checks. Comes with a full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.