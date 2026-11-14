Newark’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on payroll to high-level tax and expense strategy. Here are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Insite US

Insite US Location: Newark, NJ (Northern New Jersey, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000–$270,000 base + bonus, benefits

Senior in-house role leading the full US tax function for a multi-entity financial services business. You’ll own tax strategy, ASC 740 reporting, audits, and planning, plus have a hand in treasury, cash management, and capital structure decisions.

Employer: Scholastic

Location: Newark, NJ (New Jersey region)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $70,000–$83,000

Day-to-day payroll processing for employees, handling everything from new hires and bonuses to garnishments and reconciliations. Good fit if you like detail work, Excel, and want strong benefits like $0 deductible medical, 401(k), tuition-free degree programs, and parental leave.

Employer: Prudential

Location: Newark, NJ, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000–$147,000 + bonus potential

Hybrid role at the crossroads of FP&A, data analytics, and cost transformation. You’ll build models, track savings, support the Enterprise Management System (Anaplan), and create Power BI dashboards to give leaders clear expense insights. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, pension, wellness reimbursements, and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and share them with a friend—Newark’s finance network is small, and referrals travel fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.