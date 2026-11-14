Newark has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting at a local shelter for someone just like you.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn markings

White with tan/yellow/fawn markings Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Contact: (973) 824-7080

Chelsea is a young pit bull mix pup with a soft, light coat and the sweet puppy face everyone loves. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready to guide her with patience, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Chelsea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Contact: (973) 824-7080

This cream-and-white American Bulldog mix puppy came in as a stray and is now safe at the shelter. She’s young, eager to learn, and looking for a home that will give her structure, training, and kindness.

👉 Meet this American Bulldog mix pup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Contact: (973) 824-7080

Johnny is a young German Shepherd mix with a handsome dark coat. As a shepherd pup, he’ll likely enjoy mental games, training, and an active home that can keep his body and brain busy.

👉 Meet Johnny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Contact: (973) 824-7080

Lillie is a large Lab mix with a warm tan coat. As an adult dog, he may be a good match for adopters who prefer a more settled companion rather than a tiny puppy stage.

👉 Meet Lillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Newark dogs caught your eye, please call Associated Humane Societies - Newark at (973) 824-7080 to ask about a meet-and-greet or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.