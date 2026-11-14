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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newark
Newark has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups are waiting at a local shelter for someone just like you.
Chelsea
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn markings
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Contact: (973) 824-7080
Chelsea is a young pit bull mix pup with a soft, light coat and the sweet puppy face everyone loves. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a family ready to guide her with patience, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Chelsea and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AHNJ-Stray
- Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/White
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Contact: (973) 824-7080
This cream-and-white American Bulldog mix puppy came in as a stray and is now safe at the shelter. She’s young, eager to learn, and looking for a home that will give her structure, training, and kindness.
👉 Meet this American Bulldog mix pup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Johnny
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Contact: (973) 824-7080
Johnny is a young German Shepherd mix with a handsome dark coat. As a shepherd pup, he’ll likely enjoy mental games, training, and an active home that can keep his body and brain busy.
👉 Meet Johnny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lillie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Contact: (973) 824-7080
Lillie is a large Lab mix with a warm tan coat. As an adult dog, he may be a good match for adopters who prefer a more settled companion rather than a tiny puppy stage.
👉 Meet Lillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Newark dogs caught your eye, please call Associated Humane Societies - Newark at (973) 824-7080 to ask about a meet-and-greet or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.