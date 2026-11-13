Newark’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who love data, org design, and mission-driven work. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: KIPP Foundation (KIPP TEAM & Family Schools)

KIPP Foundation (KIPP TEAM & Family Schools) Location: Newark, NJ (hybrid; 2 days on-site, 3 remote; must live near Newark/Camden/Miami)

(hybrid; 2 days on-site, 3 remote; must live near Newark/Camden/Miami) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $105,000

Own the Talent budget, data, and operations for a large K–12 nonprofit network. You’ll manage a multi-line HR budget, build dashboards from tools like ADP, SmartRecruiters, Lattice, and run the “talent arc of the year” so schools have the staff they need. Great fit if you love Google Sheets, analytics, and systems-building and want your work to support students.

Employer: NJ TRANSIT

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus strong benefits including health, retirement with employer contributions, paid leave, tuition assistance)

Lead enterprise-wide org design and change management for one of the largest transit agencies in the country. You’ll run organizational assessments, operating model redesigns, leadership workshops, and change strategies, partnering closely with senior leaders. Ideal if you have 7+ years in OE/OD/change, love systems thinking, and want big, complex projects.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an established nonprofit)

(recruiting for an established nonprofit) Location: Newark, NJ (on-site 5 days/week )

(on-site ) Type: Full-time, contract-to-perm

Pay: $30–$34/hour, medical/dental/vision from day 1

Full-cycle recruiting for a mission-driven nonprofit focused on substance use treatment, mental health, and community programs. You’ll manage multiple openings, partner with hiring managers, and build pipelines for roles like clinicians, nurses, care managers, and program staff. Great if you enjoy high-touch recruiting and want your work to directly support community services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and roles like these often lead to more chances inside the same org.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.