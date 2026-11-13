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🔧 Newark, NJ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Newark’s building and facilities scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on detailing to big-picture campus management. If you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Facilities Manager – Engineering & FM Services
- Employer: OCS
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead day-to-day engineering and facilities services for a client site, managing maintenance, safety, and a team of techs and subcontractors. This role is ideal if you have a hard services FM background and want a mix of operations, client contact, and team leadership.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Newark, NJ (mobile, client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Take your detailing skills on the road, cleaning and polishing cars at customers’ homes or workplaces. Great if you’re independent, detail-focused, have your own equipment, and like working directly with customers.
Facilities Manager – Newark Campus
- Employer: Seton Hall University
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $85,500 – $95,000
Oversee building operations, maintenance, and projects for Seton Hall’s Newark campus, supervising in-house trades and vendors. This is a fit if you have 8+ years in facilities/property/construction management and a bachelor’s in construction, engineering, or architecture, and want a stable role with university benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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