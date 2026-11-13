Newark’s factories and warehouses are busy, especially on the night shift. If you like steady work, clear routines, and overtime potential, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: HelloFresh

HelloFresh Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time, overnight shift

Pay: $19/hour (Newark, NJ pay range)

Work on the food kit assembly line, packing and preparing meal boxes in a cold warehouse setting. This role is physical (on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs) but comes with 401(k) match, health benefits from day one, PTO, and big discounts on HelloFresh meal plans.

Note: This Indeed posting appears to be the same Production Associate role, just listed on another site:

Production Associate (Overnight) – HelloFresh

Employer: Fabuwood

Location: Newark, NJ 07105

Type: Full-time, night shift

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00 PM–3:00 AM

Pay: Not listed

Run and monitor an edge bander machine for a major kitchen cabinet maker. Good fit if you’ve used manufacturing or industrial equipment before and like hands-on work with weekly pay, health/vision/dental, PTO, holidays, and a company-matching 401(k).

Employer: Fabuwood Cabinetry Corp.

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time, night shift

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00 PM–3:00 AM

Pay: Not listed

Lead the overnight team in a busy cabinet manufacturing warehouse—assign work, keep production on track, and handle safety and quality. This is a strong step-up role if you have supervisory or team lead experience and want weekly pay, full benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.