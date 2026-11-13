Newark’s infrastructure and transit projects are booming, and that means strong demand for experienced architects and engineers. If you’ve got rail, tunnel, or commercial design experience, this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,100 – $241,400

Work as a geotechnical subject-matter expert on the Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project, one of the biggest rail infrastructure programs in the country. You’ll lead geotechnical oversight, risk mitigation, and compliance for design and construction, with a focus on soil mechanics, foundations, and ground improvement.

Employer: NJ TRANSIT

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Lead NJ TRANSIT’s in-house multi-discipline design and engineering group (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, civil, structural, architectural). You’ll oversee design quality, sign and seal documents as a NJ PE, manage QA/QC, and guide major capital projects for rail, bus, and facilities.

Employer: Parsons

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,500 – $181,100

On-site construction leadership role for the Hudson Tunnel Project, focusing on large shafts, excavation, and tunneling. You’ll support the Resident Engineer, coordinate with contractors, enforce safety, and keep detailed progress and inspection records on a high-profile heavy civil job.

Employer: Ware Malcomb

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $114,000 + benefits

Run commercial architecture projects from concept through construction for industrial, office, and retail clients. You’ll be the primary client contact, manage budgets and schedules, coordinate consultants, and mentor junior staff while using tools like AutoCAD, Revit, and Microsoft Project.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles posted, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.