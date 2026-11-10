📅 New attorney swearing‑in at Essex County Courthouse

The Essex Vicinage and the Essex County Bar Association are hosting a swearing‑in ceremony for new attorneys on Friday, Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

The ceremony will take place in courtroom 200 at the Essex County Historic Courthouse, 470 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Newark.

Assignment Judge Avion M. Benjamin will preside, and bar president Mauro G. Tucci Jr. will give remarks.

If you are a candidate who wants to be sworn in at this ceremony, you must contact Heather Jenquine, executive director of the bar association, at execdirector@essexbar.com by Monday, Nov. 30.

Families of the new attorneys and local bar members are welcome to attend.