📋 Newark NJ admin jobs with multiple full-time openings

Newark’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and education. Here are a few solid roles if you’re organized, people-focused, and ready for a steady full-time job.

Employer: Saint Michael's Medical Center

Saint Michael's Medical Center Location: Newark, NJ (hospital in the business/education district)

(hospital in the business/education district) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: $15.92–$21.81/hour (plus benefits)

You’ll handle daily admin and secretarial work for the Rehab department and support the Director. Good fit if you have strong communication skills, a high school diploma, and a few years of office or secretarial experience.

Employer: Rutgers University – School of Nursing

Location: Newark, NJ (RBHS campus)

Type: Full-time, 12-month staff

Salary range: $52,602 – $76,975/year

Key admin role supporting Student Engagement and Wellbeing with budgets, event planning, calendars, and student records. Great for someone with a bachelor’s degree, strong communication skills, and interest in higher ed; may be eligible for a hybrid work arrangement and comes with Rutgers’ full benefits.

Employer: ResponseAI Solutions LLC

Location: Hybrid – Newark, NJ 07105

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000/year

Admin-heavy role supporting enrollment and case tracking for detained individuals, working closely with case managers and facility staff. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with data and Microsoft Office, and have a bachelor’s degree or 3+ years working with vulnerable populations; travel up to 75% is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Newark employers often hire for similar roles from the same pool.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.