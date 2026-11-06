🛒 Newark, NJ Retail Jobs – Multiple Openings With Solid Hourly Pay

Newark’s retail scene is busy, especially around the airport and auto corridors. If you like staying on your feet and helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WHSmith North America

WHSmith North America Location: Newark, NJ (airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a fast‑paced airport shop helping travelers, stocking shelves, ringing up sales, and keeping the store looking sharp. Good fit if you’re friendly, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind early mornings, nights, weekends, and airport security checks.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Newark, NJ + surrounding stores

Type: Part-time (32–35 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00/hour

Lead merchandising work across several stores—setting displays, doing audits, and helping train other reps. You’ll need reliable transportation to travel between locations (up to 150–200 miles), comfort with mobile apps, and some retail or grocery experience.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Part-time (may offer full-time)

Pay: $16.40–$17.75/hour (good faith estimate)

Entry‑level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, basic services (like battery and wiper installs), and store stocking. Great if you enjoy cars, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and are okay working a mix of days, evenings, and weekends.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Newark retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.