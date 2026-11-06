undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Newark
🚌 Newark, NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
9 days ago
Newark’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel or out on a route, these transportation jobs are worth a look.
CLASS A CDL OTR Dry Van Truck Driver
- Employer: PKTRANSPORT LLC
- Location: Newark, NJ (OTR, on the road)
- Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor
- Pay: About $2,000/week ($330/day)
- Highlights: Drive 2020/21 Freightliner Cascadias with 53' dry van, running Northeast, South, and Midwest (no West Coast). Flexible schedule, no forced dispatch, and home time you can plan around.
Driver
- Employer: Hertz
- Location: Port Newark, NJ
- Type: Part-time / casual
- Pay: $16.17/hour (trip-rate system with daily comparison to hourly minimum)
- Highlights: Move rental cars between Hertz locations in NJ/NY with a small crew. Very flexible shifts (4–6 assignment times per day), up to about 20 hours a week, ideal if you want extra income and are comfortable driving in metro traffic.
Roll Off Driver - CDL B With Experience
- Employer: BOLD DISPOSAL
- Location: Newark, NJ 07102
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.00 – $36.00/hour
- Highlights: Haul roll-off dumpsters to and from job sites and streets. This is a physical, hands-on driving job with health insurance and paid time off, great if you have at least 2 years of roll-off experience and want steady local work.
CDL A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Based in Newark, NJ (Regional North)
- Type: Full-time, regional
- Pay: About $1,425 – $1,600/week (plus bonuses)
- Highlights: 100% no-touch dry van, running KY, OH, WV, PA, MD, MA, NJ, RI, CT. Home every weekend, late-model trucks with fridge, microwave, TV, and solid benefits including Blue Cross Blue Shield, PTO, 401(k) with match, and quarterly safety bonus.
Route Service Representative (4-Day Workweek)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Newark, NJ 07083
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Estimated $45,000 – $90,000/year (base + commission)
- Highlights: Drive a route truck, deliver and pick up uniforms and facility products, and grow accounts. Most reps work 4 days a week, with no nights or weekends, plus strong benefits, bonuses, and a 10-week training program.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could be your next steady paycheck.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.