🚌 Newark, NJ Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Newark’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel or out on a route, these transportation jobs are worth a look.

Employer: PKTRANSPORT LLC

PKTRANSPORT LLC Location: Newark, NJ (OTR, on the road)

(OTR, on the road) Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: About $2,000/week ($330/day)

Highlights: Drive 2020/21 Freightliner Cascadias with 53' dry van, running Northeast, South, and Midwest (no West Coast). Flexible schedule, no forced dispatch, and home time you can plan around.

Employer: Hertz

Location: Port Newark, NJ

Type: Part-time / casual

Pay: $16.17/hour (trip-rate system with daily comparison to hourly minimum)

(trip-rate system with daily comparison to hourly minimum) Highlights: Move rental cars between Hertz locations in NJ/NY with a small crew. Very flexible shifts (4–6 assignment times per day), up to about 20 hours a week, ideal if you want extra income and are comfortable driving in metro traffic.

Employer: BOLD DISPOSAL

Location: Newark, NJ 07102

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.00 – $36.00/hour

Highlights: Haul roll-off dumpsters to and from job sites and streets. This is a physical, hands-on driving job with health insurance and paid time off, great if you have at least 2 years of roll-off experience and want steady local work.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Based in Newark, NJ (Regional North)

(Regional North) Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: About $1,425 – $1,600/week (plus bonuses)

(plus bonuses) Highlights: 100% no-touch dry van, running KY, OH, WV, PA, MD, MA, NJ, RI, CT. Home every weekend, late-model trucks with fridge, microwave, TV, and solid benefits including Blue Cross Blue Shield, PTO, 401(k) with match, and quarterly safety bonus.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Newark, NJ 07083

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Estimated $45,000 – $90,000/year (base + commission)

Highlights: Drive a route truck, deliver and pick up uniforms and facility products, and grow accounts. Most reps work 4 days a week, with no nights or weekends, plus strong benefits, bonuses, and a 10-week training program.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.