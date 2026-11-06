📢 Free pizza rewards and local perks for Newark student attendance

📢 Local businesses reward Newark students for strong attendance

Newark Central School District’s “Every Student, Every Day…Counts!” attendance campaign is in full swing, and several local businesses are pitching in with rewards.

In September, about 900 students across all five NCSD schools had perfect attendance. Each of those students can get one free slice of pizza at Sugar and Slice Pizzeria in Newark. As of November 2, the pizzeria had already given away nearly 200 slices. The offer is good through November 30.

Because Lincoln School had the lowest absenteeism in September, students there enjoyed a Halloween pizza party on October 31, with 8 sheet pizzas from Sugar and Slice at half price.

Community partners supporting attendance incentives include Sugar and Slice, The Apple Shed, Snapdragon Apples, Oats and O’s, and the Alex Eligh Community Center.

The district is also working with the Newark Parent Advisory Council to understand barriers to attendance and shape future incentives and supports for families.