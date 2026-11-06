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⚖️ Newark, NJ Legal Jobs With Multiple Litigation Openings
Newark’s legal market is busy right now, especially for litigators. If you’ve got New Jersey bar admission and solid courtroom skills, there are several strong options to explore.
Litigation Attorney – Auto Liability & Civil Defense
- Employer: Goldberg, Miller & Rubin
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Focus: Civil litigation, auto liability, general liability, insurance defense
Join a regional insurance defense firm known for auto/trucking negligence, medical malpractice, toxic torts, work accidents, and fraud work. You’ll own cases from start to finish—drafting pleadings, taking and defending depositions, handling arbitrations, arguing motions, and appearing in court.
Requirements: 5+ years civil litigation (auto or premises a plus), NJ bar (or ability to obtain), strong research/writing, and experience managing a heavy caseload and billing time.
Labor Arbitration Specialist – NJ TRANSIT
- Employer: NJ TRANSIT
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role includes competitive salary and excellent benefits)
- Focus: Labor arbitration, grievances, public sector transportation
Handle arbitration and third-step grievance hearings for Bus Operations, including disciplinary and contract issues under labor agreements. You’ll prepare and try arbitration cases, conduct investigations, draft briefs and opinions, and advise on labor-related policies.
Requirements: JD, New Jersey-licensed attorney in good standing, 3+ years litigation/arbitration, strong labor grievance experience preferred, and solid legal research and writing skills. Benefits include family health insurance, paid leave, tuition assistance, and multiple retirement plans (401(a), 401(k), 457(b)).
Senior Attorney – Commercial Litigation (Up to $250K)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a long-established NJ firm)
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $250K base + bonus
- Focus: Complex commercial and civil litigation
Lead significant commercial disputes for a New Jersey firm with decades of state and federal practice. You’ll run cases independently from pleadings through resolution, handle complex contract and business disputes, and take full ownership of strategy and client communication.
Requirements: About 7+ years litigation experience, strong New Jersey litigation background, and experience managing complex commercial or civil matters from suit through resolution.
Attorney – Commercial Litigation (Remote Newark, ~$225K)
- Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for a national full-service firm)
- Location: Newark, NJ (Remote, in-person for court)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $225K base
- Focus: Commercial and complex civil litigation, construction, products, professional liability
Work on New Jersey commercial and complex civil cases with a 50-state firm backing you. The docket includes contract and business tort disputes plus construction, products, and professional liability matters, with real trial exposure and coverage/indemnity issues built into the files.
Requirements: JD, active NJ bar, 3–8 years civil/commercial/insurance litigation, prior depositions, and current role as Associate, Counsel, or Partner (not for law clerks or summer associates).
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a resume while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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