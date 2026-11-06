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🐱 Sweet Newark Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Newark has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Associated Humane Societies – Newark and hoping for a fresh start with a caring family.
AHNJ-Stray
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White / Orange or Red
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
A lovely adult girl with a striking white and orange coat, AHNJ-Stray is past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, stable home. Adult cats often adjust well and are easier to read than kittens.
👉 Meet AHNJ-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bucky - Craneway
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Not listed
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Bucky - Craneway is a young kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with a family of their own. Kittens do best with time, patience, and lots of play.
👉 Meet Bucky - Craneway and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tony - Craneway
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Not listed
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Tony - Craneway is another adorable kitten from the same group, looking for a safe home to explore and learn in. Kittens like Tony often enjoy having another cat friend to grow up with.
👉 Meet Tony - Craneway and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Steve - Craneway
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Not listed
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Steve - Craneway is a young kitten who will need gentle guidance, playtime, and a cozy place to nap. If you’re ready for kitten energy, Steve could be a great match.
👉 Meet Steve - Craneway and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hickory
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or Ivory
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Hickory is a cream/ivory kitten with a soft look and a big future ahead. She’ll need a family ready for kitten play, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Liam
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Liam is an adult male cat who may be a good choice if you want a more settled companion. Adult cats often have steadier personalities and may be easier to match with your lifestyle.
👉 Meet Liam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Darby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Darby is a gray/blue male kitten, likely to grow into a handsome adult cat. He’ll need toys, scratching posts, and patient humans to help him learn.
👉 Meet Darby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stitch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
- Phone: (973) 824-7080
Stitch is a sleek all-black kitten. Black cats are often overlooked, but they are just as loving and playful as any other color.
👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Associated Humane Societies - Newark at (973) 824-7080 or click through the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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