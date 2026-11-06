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Newark

🐱 Sweet Newark Cats Ready to Join Your Family

8 days ago

Newark has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Associated Humane Societies – Newark and hoping for a fresh start with a caring family.

AHNJ-Stray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LR1C0_1GoQKra900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White / Orange or Red
  • Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
  • Phone: (973) 824-7080

A lovely adult girl with a striking white and orange coat, AHNJ-Stray is past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, stable home. Adult cats often adjust well and are easier to read than kittens.

👉 Meet AHNJ-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bucky - Craneway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDrwV_1GoQKra900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Not listed
  • Color: Not listed
  • Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
  • Phone: (973) 824-7080

Bucky - Craneway is a young kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with a family of their own. Kittens do best with time, patience, and lots of play.

👉 Meet Bucky - Craneway and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tony - Craneway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvN3Q_1GoQKra900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Not listed
  • Color: Not listed
  • Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
  • Phone: (973) 824-7080

Tony - Craneway is another adorable kitten from the same group, looking for a safe home to explore and learn in. Kittens like Tony often enjoy having another cat friend to grow up with.

👉 Meet Tony - Craneway and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Steve - Craneway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A4qP6_1GoQKra900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Not listed
  • Color: Not listed
  • Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
  • Phone: (973) 824-7080

Steve - Craneway is a young kitten who will need gentle guidance, playtime, and a cozy place to nap. If you’re ready for kitten energy, Steve could be a great match.

👉 Meet Steve - Craneway and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hickory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIR7a_1GoQKra900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Cream or Ivory
  • Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
  • Phone: (973) 824-7080

Hickory is a cream/ivory kitten with a soft look and a big future ahead. She’ll need a family ready for kitten play, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Liam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bbwDb_1GoQKra900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not listed
  • Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
  • Phone: (973) 824-7080

Liam is an adult male cat who may be a good choice if you want a more settled companion. Adult cats often have steadier personalities and may be easier to match with your lifestyle.

👉 Meet Liam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Darby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aorYx_1GoQKra900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray or Blue
  • Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
  • Phone: (973) 824-7080

Darby is a gray/blue male kitten, likely to grow into a handsome adult cat. He’ll need toys, scratching posts, and patient humans to help him learn.

👉 Meet Darby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Stitch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWgQ0_1GoQKra900
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark
  • Phone: (973) 824-7080

Stitch is a sleek all-black kitten. Black cats are often overlooked, but they are just as loving and playful as any other color.

👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Associated Humane Societies - Newark at (973) 824-7080 or click through the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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