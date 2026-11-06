🐱 Sweet Newark Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Newark has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Associated Humane Societies – Newark and hoping for a fresh start with a caring family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White / Orange or Red

White / Orange or Red Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

A lovely adult girl with a striking white and orange coat, AHNJ-Stray is past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, stable home. Adult cats often adjust well and are easier to read than kittens.

👉 Meet AHNJ-Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Bucky - Craneway is a young kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with a family of their own. Kittens do best with time, patience, and lots of play.

👉 Meet Bucky - Craneway and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Tony - Craneway is another adorable kitten from the same group, looking for a safe home to explore and learn in. Kittens like Tony often enjoy having another cat friend to grow up with.

👉 Meet Tony - Craneway and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Not listed

Not listed Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Steve - Craneway is a young kitten who will need gentle guidance, playtime, and a cozy place to nap. If you’re ready for kitten energy, Steve could be a great match.

👉 Meet Steve - Craneway and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Hickory is a cream/ivory kitten with a soft look and a big future ahead. She’ll need a family ready for kitten play, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Liam is an adult male cat who may be a good choice if you want a more settled companion. Adult cats often have steadier personalities and may be easier to match with your lifestyle.

👉 Meet Liam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Darby is a gray/blue male kitten, likely to grow into a handsome adult cat. He’ll need toys, scratching posts, and patient humans to help him learn.

👉 Meet Darby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Stitch is a sleek all-black kitten. Black cats are often overlooked, but they are just as loving and playful as any other color.

👉 Meet Stitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please call Associated Humane Societies - Newark at (973) 824-7080 or click through the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their families faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.