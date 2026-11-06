🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newark, NJ

Newark has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, take a look at these sweet pups waiting nearby.

Breed: Maltese / Toy Poodle mix

Maltese / Toy Poodle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Chloe is a petite, fluffy girl with that classic Maltese–Poodle charm. She’s a young dog, so she still has plenty of energy and years of love to give. Her small size makes her a good fit for many homes, including apartments, as long as she gets daily walks and attention.

👉 Meet Chloe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Remy is a senior Shih Tzu mix who deserves a soft bed and a gentle hand. Older dogs like Remy are often calmer and already used to home life, making them wonderful companions for quieter households or anyone who loves an easygoing friend.

👉 Meet Remy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bernedoodle / Goldendoodle mix

Bernedoodle / Goldendoodle mix Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Current Weight: ~17 lbs

~17 lbs Estimated Adult Weight: Around 20 lbs (small-sized doodle)

Around 20 lbs (small-sized doodle) Adoption Fee: $750

Shelter/Rescue: Root Rescue

Kira is a 6‑month‑old doodle mix (Goldendoodle and Bernedoodle) who came to ROOT Rescue as an owner surrender after her previous family learned pets weren’t allowed where they lived. She’s expected to stay on the smaller side, around 20 lbs, which makes her a great option for someone wanting a doodle without the large size. She’s still very much a puppy and will need continued training, structure, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Kira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby

Baby Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Petey is a young pit bull mix pup with a soft, light-colored coat. As a baby, he’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime to grow into a well‑mannered adult dog. If you’re ready for puppy energy and lots of learning together, Petey could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Petey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese mix

Maltese mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Associated Humane Societies - Newark

Phone: (973) 824-7080

Bella is a young, white Maltese mix with a sweet, classic look. Small dogs like Bella often do well in many types of homes, as long as they get regular grooming, walks, and time with their people.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newark, NJ, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.