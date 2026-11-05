🏭 Newark, NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Newark’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like hands-on work and big projects. Here are a few strong picks hiring in manufacturing and production this week.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Newark, NJ (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $26.29 – $31.66 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental insurance

Pick, pack, and ship orders in a warehouse setting using RF scanners and (if authorized) forklifts or pallet jacks. Good fit if you have warehouse experience, can lift heavy items, and want a higher hourly rate with steady, physical work.

Employer: Arcadis

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $95,000 – $155,000 per year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, parental leave, and more (for full-time roles)

Quality-focused role on the Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project, one of the biggest transportation projects in the country. Ideal if you have 3+ years in quality inspection or construction management and want to work on high-profile rail and tunnel infrastructure.

Employer: Fabuwood

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, 5:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Monday–Thursday, Benefits: Weekly pay, 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays

Run and monitor an edge bander machine on the night shift, checking quality and doing basic troubleshooting. Great for someone with manufacturing or machine-operator experience who likes a 4-day workweek and steady overnight hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; good industrial jobs in Newark tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.