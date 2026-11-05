undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Four Newark elementary schools win Disney theater program
📢 Four Newark elementary schools chosen for Disney theater program
Four Newark Public Schools have been picked for the 2026–2027 Disney Musicals in Schools program, run locally through Paper Mill Playhouse:
- Franklin Elementary School
- Hawthorne Avenue Elementary School
- Michelle Obama Elementary School
- Thirteenth Avenue Elementary School
These schools will get:
- Free performance rights and scripts for a 30‑minute Disney KIDS musical
- Weekly support from professional teaching artists
- Training and resources so teachers can keep musical theater going in future years
Students in grades 3–5 will be able to participate both onstage and behind the scenes, and each school will share parts of its show at a final celebration at Paper Mill Playhouse.
The program serves public elementary schools in Newark, East Orange, Irvington, and Orange.
For questions from the community or media, contact Paul Brubaker, Communications Director, at pbrubaker@nps.k12.nj.us or 973-803-6983.
More Info: Four Newark Public Schools Selected for Disney Mus...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.