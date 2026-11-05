📢 Four Newark elementary schools win Disney theater program

📢 Four Newark elementary schools chosen for Disney theater program

Four Newark Public Schools have been picked for the 2026–2027 Disney Musicals in Schools program, run locally through Paper Mill Playhouse:

Franklin Elementary School

Hawthorne Avenue Elementary School

Michelle Obama Elementary School

Thirteenth Avenue Elementary School

These schools will get:

Free performance rights and scripts for a 30‑minute Disney KIDS musical

Weekly support from professional teaching artists

Training and resources so teachers can keep musical theater going in future years

Students in grades 3–5 will be able to participate both onstage and behind the scenes, and each school will share parts of its show at a final celebration at Paper Mill Playhouse.

The program serves public elementary schools in Newark, East Orange, Irvington, and Orange.

For questions from the community or media, contact Paul Brubaker, Communications Director, at pbrubaker@nps.k12.nj.us or 973-803-6983.