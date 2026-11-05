⚖️ Newark NJ Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Newark’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially for folks with employment law or financial crime experience. If you’ve been thinking about a move, these roles offer serious pay and responsibility.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (plaintiff-side firm client)

We Are Legal Revolution (plaintiff-side firm client) Location: Newark, NJ – Remote

Salary: $200K–$400K base + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time

Handle wage-and-hour class actions and complex employment litigation against major employers, with real case ownership and courtroom time. Ideal if you’re a plaintiff-side litigator (5+ years, NJ bar) looking for high-impact class actions, leadership potential, and top-of-market pay.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (for a NJ commercial law firm client)

We Are Legal Revolution (for a NJ commercial law firm client) Location: Newark, NJ – Fully Remote / Hybrid office presence noted

Salary: $240K–$280K base + productivity & performance bonuses

Type: Full-time

Join a Chambers-ranked management-side employment team with a 50/50 split between counseling and litigation for sophisticated employer clients. Great fit if you have 8+ years’ management-side experience, NJ + NY bar (or willing to get NY) and want partner-track, meaningful client contact, and a 1,900-hour target.

(Note: This role appears in multiple listings; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Standard Chartered

Location: Newark, NJ (supporting Standard Chartered New York FCIU)

(supporting Standard Chartered New York FCIU) Salary: $85,000–$105,000 base (plus discretionary variable pay and benefits)

(plus discretionary variable pay and benefits) Type: Full-time

Work in the Financial Crime Intelligence Unit’s Strategic Intelligence Group, analyzing complex AML/CFT risks, patterns, and typologies and supporting SAR filings, 314(a)/(b) information sharing, and internal training. Good match if you have 2+ years’ experience, strong Excel/data skills, and solid knowledge of AML, sanctions, CDD, and anti-bribery rules, and want a global bank with strong benefits and flexible working options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.