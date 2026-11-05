🧑‍💼 Newark HR Jobs with Multiple Leadership & Recruiting Roles

Newark’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and human services. If you’re strong in recruiting, compliance, or people leadership, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Metro East Community Care, LLC

Metro East Community Care, LLC Location: Newark / Essex County, NJ (Hybrid)

Salary: $45,000–$55,000 base + $2,500 sign-on + up to $8,000 incentives (max ~$65,500 first year)

Type: Full-time

Lead quality assurance, HR, and compliance for a growing NJDDD service provider supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You’ll report to the CEO, oversee recruiting and training of Direct Support Professionals, manage audits and corrective actions, and help drive organizational growth. Good fit if you have 3+ years in human services/healthcare QA or compliance and want a leadership seat with clear bonus potential.

Employer: HealthCare Recruiters International (for a client)

HealthCare Recruiters International (for a client) Location: Newark, NJ (multi-state teams)

Salary: Competitive compensation + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Type: Full-time, executive

Executive role with a high-growth healthcare staffing tech company that’s grown 1000% in eight years. You’ll lead and scale multi-state recruiting and account management teams, own client retention and account growth, and build performance-driven processes. Best for someone with 7+ years in healthcare staffing and 3+ years leading recruiting/account teams who wants big impact on strategy and operations.

Employer: Saint Michael's Medical Center / Prime Healthcare

Location: Newark, NJ

Salary: Estimated total compensation $64,209.60–$86,673.60 (annualized)

Type: Full-time, Temporary (Days, Mon–Fri)

Hands-on full-cycle recruiter role in a fast-paced hospital system, hiring for both clinical and non-clinical roles. You’ll use iCIMS, LinkedIn, Indeed, and sourcing tools, track metrics like time-to-fill, and represent the hospital at career fairs and campus events. Great if you have ATS experience, strong sourcing skills, and want solid pay and exposure to a large health system, even in a temporary role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Newark employers often move fast when they see the right HR talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.