🍽️ Newark, NJ Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Newark’s food and hospitality scene is busy again, from airport spots to the Prudential Center. Here are several solid openings if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

KBP Brands (KFC) Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.92–$17.00/hour

No experience needed, just a good attitude. You get paid training, free shift meals and discounts, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and even education perks like free GED and scholarship options.

Employer: Holiday Inn (Ted’s Restaurant)

(Ted’s Restaurant) Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time & Part-time (mornings and evenings)

Pay: $13.00–$25.00/hour

Serve guests in a newly renovated hotel restaurant with a fun, energetic vibe. You’ll need 1 year of full-service restaurant experience, and you can access health insurance, 401(k) match, and paid sick time.

Employer: Hudson by Avolta / HMSHost

Location: Newark Airport, Terminal B

Type: Not listed (airport food & beverage role)

Not listed (airport food & beverage role) Advertised Pay: Around $22.94/hour (range listed as starting at $22.94)

High-volume airport kitchen role where you’ll work multiple stations (fry, flat top, pantry, eggs). Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, meal and transportation benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Levy Restaurants

Location: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$93,000/year

Lead premium suites at one of Newark’s biggest venues, managing staff, guest experience, and financials. This is a senior role for someone with 5+ years in food & beverage operations, plus access to medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, flexible time off, and more.

Employer: Be Relax

Location: Newark Liberty International Airport, NJ

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $21.25/hour

Work at an airport spa doing manicures, pedicures, and hand/foot massages for travelers. You’ll use your cosmetology or nail tech license and get health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and a referral bonus program.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.