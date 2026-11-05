👔 Newark, NJ Exec & Management Roles With Multiple $175K+ Salaries

Newark’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in finance, insurance, and big infrastructure. If you’ve got senior management experience, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: IAT Insurance Group

IAT Insurance Group Location: Newark, NJ (hybrid: Mon–Wed in office, Thu–Fri remote)

(hybrid: Mon–Wed in office, Thu–Fri remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $175,000 – $290,000 base + bonus potential

Lead contract and specialty surety underwriting strategy, manage regional profit centers, and sit on the home office underwriting management team. Ideal if you’re a seasoned surety expert (12+ years) who likes owning P&L, coaching leaders, and shaping underwriting guidelines at a large private insurer.

Employer: NPAworldwide (for a global consultancy)

NPAworldwide (for a global consultancy) Location: Newark, NJ (Hudson Tunnel Project)

(Hudson Tunnel Project) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000 – $250,000

High-impact role on the landmark Hudson Tunnel Project, managing commercial strategy for massive infrastructure contracts (>$500M). You’ll lead commercial teams, oversee cost and risk, handle claims and negotiations, and advise executives on one of the largest mass transit investments in modern history.

Employer: Voya Financial

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $114,480 – $170,070 base + incentives

Own large, complex programs (typically $8M–$15M budgets) that cut across business and technology. Great fit if you’re strong in enterprise change, financials, and stakeholder management and want to drive major transformation work in a purpose-driven financial services firm.

Employer: Broadridge

Location: Newark, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $200,000 – $230,000 base + bonus eligible

Executive product leader role co-owning a wealth platform with a tech counterpart. You’ll set end-to-end product vision, roadmap, and client enablement strategy, partnering closely with engineering, sales, and implementation to scale reusable platform capabilities across the enterprise.

Employer: PGIM (Prudential)

Location: Newark, NJ (hybrid, 3 days in office)

(hybrid, 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $190,000 – $230,000 base + bonus potential

Lead product positioning and strategy for PGIM Real Estate, partnering with sales, marketing, product, and legal across Prudential. Perfect for someone with strong real estate/private markets expertise and Series 7 who wants to shape global product strategy and support institutional and wealth channels.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—senior roles often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.