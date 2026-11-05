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👔 Newark, NJ Exec & Management Roles With Multiple $175K+ Salaries
Newark’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially in finance, insurance, and big infrastructure. If you’ve got senior management experience, these roles are worth a serious look.
VP, Contract Surety Underwriting
- Employer: IAT Insurance Group
- Location: Newark, NJ (hybrid: Mon–Wed in office, Thu–Fri remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000 – $290,000 base + bonus potential
Lead contract and specialty surety underwriting strategy, manage regional profit centers, and sit on the home office underwriting management team. Ideal if you’re a seasoned surety expert (12+ years) who likes owning P&L, coaching leaders, and shaping underwriting guidelines at a large private insurer.
Senior Commercial Manager | Hudson Tunnel Project
- Employer: NPAworldwide (for a global consultancy)
- Location: Newark, NJ (Hudson Tunnel Project)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $250,000
High-impact role on the landmark Hudson Tunnel Project, managing commercial strategy for massive infrastructure contracts (>$500M). You’ll lead commercial teams, oversee cost and risk, handle claims and negotiations, and advise executives on one of the largest mass transit investments in modern history.
Senior Program Manager
- Employer: Voya Financial
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $114,480 – $170,070 base + incentives
Own large, complex programs (typically $8M–$15M budgets) that cut across business and technology. Great fit if you’re strong in enterprise change, financials, and stakeholder management and want to drive major transformation work in a purpose-driven financial services firm.
Senior Director, Product Management (Hybrid – Newark NJ)
- Employer: Broadridge
- Location: Newark, NJ (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $200,000 – $230,000 base + bonus eligible
Executive product leader role co-owning a wealth platform with a tech counterpart. You’ll set end-to-end product vision, roadmap, and client enablement strategy, partnering closely with engineering, sales, and implementation to scale reusable platform capabilities across the enterprise.
Senior Director, Product Management | PGIM Real Estate (Hybrid)
- Employer: PGIM (Prudential)
- Location: Newark, NJ (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $190,000 – $230,000 base + bonus potential
Lead product positioning and strategy for PGIM Real Estate, partnering with sales, marketing, product, and legal across Prudential. Perfect for someone with strong real estate/private markets expertise and Series 7 who wants to shape global product strategy and support institutional and wealth channels.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—senior roles often flex for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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