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🎓 Newark Education Jobs with Multiple Roles Up to $115K+
Newark is buzzing with education openings right now, from K–12 classrooms to higher ed leadership. If you love working with students, there’s likely a fit for your skills and schedule.
Assistant Dean III – Graduate Programs
- Employer: Rutgers University – Rutgers Business School
- Location: Newark, NJ (travel to New Brunswick as needed)
- Salary: $77,919 – $114,989
- Type: Full-time, 12-month staff
Lead academic advising and student success for graduate business students while helping run orientations, convocations, and other big campus events. This role is ideal if you have a master’s degree and 3+ years in advising and want a stable university job with strong benefits and potential hybrid work.
ESL Teacher (K–12, Multiple Campuses)
- Employer: Uncommon Schools – North Star Academy
- Location: Newark, NJ (travel between campuses)
- Salary: $60,000 – $90,000
- Type: Full-time teaching
Support English Learners across K–12 with in-class and small-group instruction, plus WIDA-aligned assessments and services. Great if you have ESL experience and NJ ESL certification (highly preferred) and want weekly coaching, strong PD, and generous time off (~10 weeks of breaks).
High School Spanish Teacher
- Employer: Uncommon Schools
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Salary: $60,000 – $85,000
- Type: Full-time teaching
Teach high school Spanish with a focus on real communication and prep for AP/college-level work. Perfect for someone with strong Spanish content knowledge who wants to build students’ confidence speaking and understanding the language in a structured, high-expectations setting.
Special Education Teacher (K–12)
- Employer: Uncommon Schools
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Salary: $60,000 – $90,000
- Type: Full-time teaching
Design and deliver inclusive instruction for students with IEPs through pull-out, push-in, small-group, and 1:1 support. Good fit if you have Special Education or related academic background, care deeply about IEP compliance and student advocacy, and want strong coaching plus solid benefits.
Middle School Math Teacher
- Employer: Uncommon Schools
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Salary: $60,000 – $85,000
- Type: Full-time teaching
Teach core middle school math (ratios, equations, number systems, and more) using a CCSS-based curriculum and lots of problem-solving. Ideal if you love math, have a STEM-related degree, and want weekly coaching plus ~10 weeks of paid breaks.
High School History Teacher
- Employer: Uncommon Schools
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Salary: $60,000 – $90,000
- Type: Full-time teaching
Lead World/US History, Government, and Economics with a big focus on text analysis, writing, and student-led discussion that prepares kids for AP and college. Great for folks with degrees in History, Political Science, Social Sciences, or Humanities who want to help students build strong, evidence-based voices.
Student Support Advocate – High School
- Employer: KIPP New Jersey
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Salary: $38,080 – $66,580
- Type: Full-time, school-based support
Be a visible, steady presence in hallways, lunch, and transitions while running the student store and supporting a small caseload of students. Great if you have experience with teens, strong communication skills, and want to be part of school culture without leading your own classroom.
Part-Time Graphic Design Teacher (High School)
- Employer: Save 653 Mentorship Program (Mariano Rivera Foundation)
- Location: Newark, NJ (and/or Carlstadt, in person)
- Salary: Hourly stipend (commensurate with experience)
- Type: Part-time, 5–20 hours/week
Teach graphic design projects (posters, logos, digital media) to high school students Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1 hour per session. Perfect side gig for a college senior in design or a working designer who wants to mentor teens and build teaching experience.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many schools are growing and often have related roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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