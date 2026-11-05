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🤝 Newark NJ Community & Social Services Roles, Multiple Openings
Newark has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from hospital social work to crisis support and youth mentoring.
Wellness Respite Associate (32 hrs, Crisis Service)
- Employer: Collaborative Support Programs of NJ (CSPNJ)
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: Part-time (32 hours, benefit-eligible)
- Pay: $19.23 – $22.12/hour
- Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays, 3:30pm–11:30pm and 11:30pm–8:00am
Support adults in a short-term crisis respite home as they work on wellness plans and coping skills instead of going to the hospital. Includes medical, free dental & vision, PTO, and 11 holidays; great fit if you have lived experience with mental health and want to use it to help others.
Social Worker MSW – Case Management (Day Shift)
- Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Location: 201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112
- Type: Full-time, salaried, day shift
- Pay: $88,668.40 – $111,037.43/year
Hospital-based role providing clinical social work, discharge planning, and care coordination on an interdisciplinary team. Requires MSW and NJ LSW or LCSW, with strong benefits like PTO, health, dental, vision, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and more.
AmeriCorps Program Assistant – “I Have a Dream” Scholars
- Employer: “I Have a Dream” Foundation (AmeriCorps position)
- Location: Newark, NJ
- Type: AmeriCorps service (900 hours over ~9 months)
- Pay / Support: Living allowance $11,400 total (pre-tax), up to $1,267/month, plus $3,697.50 Segal Education Award and benefits
Mentor 15–25 students from low-income communities, lead after-school and in-school activities, and support families. Good for anyone 17+ looking to build experience in education or social services while earning an education award.
Bilingual CADC Counselor (English/Spanish)
- Employer: Greater Essex Counseling Services LLC
- Location: Union City, NJ (commutable from Newark)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $25.30 – $30.47/hour
Provide outpatient and intensive outpatient counseling for clients with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health needs. You’ll need an active NJ CADC and fluency in English and Spanish; you’ll run groups, do assessments, and help clients work toward long-term recovery.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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