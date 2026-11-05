🤝 Newark NJ Community & Social Services Roles, Multiple Openings

Newark has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from hospital social work to crisis support and youth mentoring.

Employer: Collaborative Support Programs of NJ (CSPNJ)

Collaborative Support Programs of NJ (CSPNJ) Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Part-time (32 hours, benefit-eligible)

Pay: $19.23 – $22.12/hour

Schedule: Fridays & Saturdays, 3:30pm–11:30pm and 11:30pm–8:00am

Support adults in a short-term crisis respite home as they work on wellness plans and coping skills instead of going to the hospital. Includes medical, free dental & vision, PTO, and 11 holidays; great fit if you have lived experience with mental health and want to use it to help others.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Location: 201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112

Type: Full-time, salaried, day shift

Pay: $88,668.40 – $111,037.43/year

Hospital-based role providing clinical social work, discharge planning, and care coordination on an interdisciplinary team. Requires MSW and NJ LSW or LCSW, with strong benefits like PTO, health, dental, vision, retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: “I Have a Dream” Foundation (AmeriCorps position)

(AmeriCorps position) Location: Newark, NJ

Type: AmeriCorps service (900 hours over ~9 months)

Pay / Support: Living allowance $11,400 total (pre-tax), up to $1,267/month, plus $3,697.50 Segal Education Award and benefits

Mentor 15–25 students from low-income communities, lead after-school and in-school activities, and support families. Good for anyone 17+ looking to build experience in education or social services while earning an education award.

Employer: Greater Essex Counseling Services LLC

Location: Union City, NJ (commutable from Newark)

(commutable from Newark) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25.30 – $30.47/hour

Provide outpatient and intensive outpatient counseling for clients with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health needs. You’ll need an active NJ CADC and fluency in English and Spanish; you’ll run groups, do assessments, and help clients work toward long-term recovery.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.