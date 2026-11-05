undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Newark NJ Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles From Intern to $200K+
Newark’s building and infrastructure scene is busy right now, from major tunnels to water systems and marine work. Here are several solid roles, whether you’re just starting out or already a seasoned engineer.
Weeks Marine Construction – Field Engineer Intern (Summer 2027)
- Employer: Weeks Marine, Inc.
- Location: Newark, NJ (marine construction projects; travel to various sites)
- Type: Full-time, paid internship (Summer 2027)
- Pay: $19 – $25/hour
Hands-on role for students in civil, mechanical, electrical, construction, or coastal engineering. You’ll help with field engineering, scheduling, estimating, and drafting on real marine construction projects while learning strict safety practices.
Tunnel Inspector – Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project
- Employer: Parsons Corporation
- Location: Newark, NJ (Hudson Tunnel / Gateway Program)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $42.50 – $74.38/hour
Senior-level inspection role on one of the biggest rail and tunnel projects in the U.S. You’ll be on-site full-time overseeing excavation and shaft work, enforcing safety, checking quality, and coordinating contractors on a major transportation “mega project.”
Senior Water/Wastewater Project Manager
- Employer: GFT
- Location: Newark, NJ / NY–NJ region (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $200,000/year
Lead complex water and wastewater treatment, pumping station, and distribution projects. This PE-level role (15+ years’ experience) mixes design leadership, hydraulics, compliance, and full project management, with a hybrid schedule and strong benefits.
If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles in Newark tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.