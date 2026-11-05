🏗️ Newark NJ Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles From Intern to $200K+

Newark’s building and infrastructure scene is busy right now, from major tunnels to water systems and marine work. Here are several solid roles, whether you’re just starting out or already a seasoned engineer.

Employer: Weeks Marine, Inc.

Weeks Marine, Inc. Location: Newark, NJ (marine construction projects; travel to various sites)

(marine construction projects; travel to various sites) Type: Full-time, paid internship (Summer 2027)

Pay: $19 – $25/hour

Hands-on role for students in civil, mechanical, electrical, construction, or coastal engineering. You’ll help with field engineering, scheduling, estimating, and drafting on real marine construction projects while learning strict safety practices.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Location: Newark, NJ (Hudson Tunnel / Gateway Program)

(Hudson Tunnel / Gateway Program) Type: Full-time

Pay: $42.50 – $74.38/hour

Senior-level inspection role on one of the biggest rail and tunnel projects in the U.S. You’ll be on-site full-time overseeing excavation and shaft work, enforcing safety, checking quality, and coordinating contractors on a major transportation “mega project.”

Employer: GFT

Location: Newark, NJ / NY–NJ region (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $200,000/year

Lead complex water and wastewater treatment, pumping station, and distribution projects. This PE-level role (15+ years’ experience) mixes design leadership, hydraulics, compliance, and full project management, with a hybrid schedule and strong benefits.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles in Newark tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.