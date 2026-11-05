📋 Newark NJ Admin Jobs with Multiple Office Roles

Newark has some solid admin openings right now, from higher ed to healthcare and language schools. If you’re organized and good with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Rutgers University – Newark, Department of Chemistry (SASN)

Rutgers University – Newark, Location: Newark, NJ (Rutgers University–Newark campus)

(Rutgers University–Newark campus) Type: Full-time, 12-month staff

Salary: $52,602 – $76,975/year (Grade 03, nonexempt)

You’ll be the first point of contact for the Chemistry Department, supporting faculty, staff, and students. The role covers scheduling events and meetings, handling payroll and business transactions, and keeping department records organized. Requires a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, strong communication skills, and comfort in a fast-paced, deadline-driven academic setting. Rutgers offers a comprehensive benefits package and notes this role may be eligible for a hybrid work arrangement (with approval).

Also listed here: Indeed posting of the same role

Employer: CCLS Language Center

Location: Newark, NJ (Ironbound)

Type: Full-time/Part-time, evenings, in-person

Pay: From $21.00/hour

Perfect if you’re fluent in English plus Spanish or Portuguese and like helping people. You’ll handle admissions and office tasks, do data entry, make follow-up calls to prospective students, and support clients using Microsoft Office. At least 1 year of office/clerical experience is required; some college is preferred. This is a good fit if you enjoy a busy environment and want to support students in reaching their goals.

Employer: Warner Robins Family Dentistry

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $27.02 – $32.54/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, life insurance, paid time off

Front-desk role where you welcome patients, manage check-in/check-out, schedule appointments, and support billing and insurance. You’ll work with EHR/EMR systems and must protect patient privacy (HIPAA). Strong customer service, phone, and computer skills are required; experience in a medical or dental office and knowledge of insurance or medical billing is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it anyway and use it as a guide to update your resume—Newark’s admin openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.