⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 bulk pickup update for Newark Zone B

🚧 Bulk pickup still happening for Zone B on Veterans Day

Bulk trash pickup will take place as usual for Zone B on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

If you live in Zone B:



Put bulk items at the curb between 7 PM and 10 PM the night before your pickup ( Tuesday, November 10 ).

your pickup ( ).

Service centers will be CLOSED on Veterans Day, so you cannot drop off trash, recycling, or bulk items that day.



Not sure what zone you’re in? Use the city’s address lookup tool to verify your zone.

You can keep up with collection schedules at dpw.newarknj.gov/calendar/ or by following Newark Department of Public Works on Instagram (@newarkpublicworks) and Facebook (@City of Newark Department of Public Works).

Questions? Visit dpw.newarknj.gov or call Newark DPW customer service at (973) 733-3644.