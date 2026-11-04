📅 England women’s rugby team trains West Side Lady Rough Riders

📢 England women’s rugby stars visit West Side High athletes

Members of England’s Red Roses women’s rugby team spent a Thursday at West Side High School in Newark teaching the Lady Rough Riders flag football team the basics of rugby.

Players Kelsey Clifford, May Campbell, and Christiana Balogun led drills in passing, ball handling, and scoring, then played a friendly flag rugby game with the students. The visit was organized with World Rugby as part of community outreach tied to a Saturday doubleheader at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Students learned how rugby’s rules differ from football, like only passing backward or sideways and touching the ball to the ground to score a try. Several players shared how exciting and challenging the new sport felt.

The session also included a Q&A about training, staying motivated, and recovering from injuries at the international level.

For more details or media questions, contact Paul Brubaker, Communications Director, at pbrubaker@nps.k12.nj.us or 973-803-6983.