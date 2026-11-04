📢 Newark education leaders and students honored with scholarships

📢 Newark education leaders honored at scholarship breakfast

The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Delta Pi Chapter held its 39th Annual Citation Awards Scholarship Breakfast in Newark, N.J.

At the event, they honored:

Hasani K. Council , President of the Newark Board of Education

, Khadijah Owens, Principal of Speedway Avenue Elementary School

The chapter also awarded college scholarships to three Newark Public Schools students: Mikalah, Victoria, and Oluseyi.

The Delta Pi Chapter is a group of educators that supports young people, recognizes community leadership, and helps students move on to higher education.

The release also highlights President Council’s and Principal Owens’ long careers in education and their deep roots in Newark.

For more details or media questions, contact Paul Brubaker, Communications Director, at pbrubaker@nps.k12.nj.us or 973-803-6983.