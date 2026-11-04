👔 Newark, NJ Exec & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Newark is busy right now, especially around the airport and in financial services. If you’ve got leadership experience, there are a couple of strong management roles worth a look.

Employer: Smarte Carte

Smarte Carte Location: Newark, NJ (EWR Airport)

Salary: $68,000 – $70,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, benefits + bonus eligible

Run day-to-day operations for luggage carts, lockers, and mobility rentals across multiple airport terminals, leading a team of 20–30 employees and owning a multi-million-dollar P&L. This role is hands-on (you’ll jump in on equipment issues when needed) and comes with solid benefits: medical & dental, company-paid life and short-term disability, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, wellness perks, and more. Weekend and holiday coverage is required.

If you prefer Indeed, the same role is also posted here: Operations Manager – EWR Newark Liberty Airport.

Employer: Broadridge

Location: Newark, NJ

Salary: $175,000 – $210,000/year , bonus eligible

, bonus eligible Type: Full-time

Lead the Regulatory Communications Solutions and Project Management team, guiding client solution design and complex implementations for products like RDC and DocuBuilder. This is a client-facing, senior leadership role where you’ll manage a cross-functional team, own onboarding and major change projects, and work closely with Sales, Product, Engineering, and Operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Newark leadership roles tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.