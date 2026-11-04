📣 Newark, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Newark’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from tech startups to public transit and global food brands. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Optimum

Optimum Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ): $58,738 – $96,499/year

Sell complex connectivity solutions to multi-dwelling unit (MDU) clients, manage a sales pipeline, and handle proposals, pricing, and renewals. Good fit if you have 3+ years of relational sales, strong negotiation skills, and want a mix of field work, strategy, and client relationships.

Employer: WRITER

Location: Remote (US-based, Newark-area candidates welcome)

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $340K – $350K (base + variable/total comp)

Own the full-cycle, strategic enterprise sales motion for a fast-growing AI platform, selling into large global companies (8,000+ employees). Ideal if you have 5–8+ years of quota-carrying SaaS experience, love complex, consultative deals, and want top-tier pay plus strong benefits and equity.

Employer: Activ8 Recruitment & Solutions (for a global food distributor)

(for a global food distributor) Location: North Bergen area (commutable from Newark, NJ)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Great starter role if you’re fluent in Chinese and English and want to grow in sales. You’ll support and grow client accounts, handle sales reports and documentation, and do some local (and occasional international) travel.

Employer: NJ TRANSIT

Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-time

Lead corporate partnerships and sponsorships for NJ TRANSIT, focusing on new revenue, naming rights, and programs that improve rider experience. Best for someone with 5+ years in partnerships/business development, strong contract negotiation skills, and interest in public-sector or transportation work, with a robust benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.