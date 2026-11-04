🛒 Newark NJ Retail: Multiple Customer Service Roles Hiring

Newark’s retail scene is busy right now, with fashion and discount stores adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: AKIRA

AKIRA Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-Time (hourly + sales commission )

(hourly + ) Salary: Not listed; hourly pay plus commission

Work in a trendy fashion store, styling head‑to‑toe looks and building your own client list. Great fit if you love fashion, know the latest trends, and want commission on top of your base pay, plus full‑time benefits and room to grow.

Employer: AKIRA

AKIRA Location: Newark, NJ

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high‑energy fashion store, coach a sales team, and drive daily, weekly, and monthly goals. You’ll handle hiring, training, visual standards, and overall store performance, with full‑time benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 1111 S Orange Avenue, Newark, NJ 07106

Type: Full-Time

Pay Range: $19.50 – $20.25 per hour

Help run a busy discount store—support daily operations, open/close the store, keep shelves stocked, and coach team members. This role mixes customer service with hands‑on work and offers benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and more.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.