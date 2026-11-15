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🛒 Newark, DE Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Newark’s retail scene is busy right now, from Christiana Mall to neighborhood grocery stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open today.
Sales Consultant (Verizon Retail)
- Employer: SCI VICTRA / Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer
- Location: 1209 Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $15.00–$26.72 per hour (base + uncapped commission)
Help guests pick the right phones, plans, and accessories while working toward monthly sales goals. This role comes with paid training, health/vision/dental options, 401(k) match, tuition help, PTO, and 50% off Verizon service, plus clear paths to grow if you like tech and sales.
Cashier
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Newark, DE (in-person)
- Type: Part-time/other
- Pay: $15.00–$15.50 per hour
Run the register, handle cash, and keep checkout lines moving with friendly, accurate service. Good fit if you want steady hours, simple duties, and an employee discount while building customer service skills.
Seasonal Fulfillment & Receiving Support Associate, Christiana
- Employer: Macy’s
- Location: Christiana (Newark, DE)
- Type: Seasonal / Part-time (about 10–20 hrs/week)
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; may include 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, holidays, merchandise discounts, and performance incentives (per Macy’s listing; eligibility varies)
Work mostly behind the scenes receiving, organizing, and picking online orders, plus some curbside hand-offs and light customer help. Great if you like stockroom work, staying active, and seasonal hours without being on the sales floor all day.
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate, Christiana
- Employer: Macy’s
- Location: Christiana (Newark, DE)
- Type: Seasonal / Part-time (about 10–20 hrs/week)
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; may include 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, holidays, merchandise discounts, and performance incentives (per Macy’s listing; eligibility varies)
Help shoppers on the sales floor and in fitting rooms, learn current trends, and work toward daily sales goals. Ideal if you’re people-focused, enjoy fashion and gift shopping, and want a holiday-season job.
FT Specialty Merchandise Associate
- Employer: Food Lion
- Location: 407 New London Rd, Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
Keep specialty grocery shelves stocked and organized, follow plan-o-grams, and help customers find items. This is a good fit if you want a steady grocery-store role with lots of movement and clear routines.
Customer Service Rep
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
Take inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, enter orders, and update customer records for medical products and services. Good for someone who prefers phone-based customer service and detailed computer work over retail floor shifts.
Meat Cutter Full Time – $1,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting from $19.75 per hour, plus $1,000 sign-on bonus
Cut, wrap, and merchandise fresh meats and help with seafood, deli, and prepared foods in a busy wholesale club. Best for someone with prior meat-cutting training/experience who wants higher hourly pay, weekly paychecks, and access to BJ’s benefits and stock purchase plan.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Newark roles, especially seasonal ones, tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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