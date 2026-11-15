Newark’s retail scene is busy right now, from Christiana Mall to neighborhood grocery stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: SCI VICTRA / Victra – Verizon Authorized Retailer

SCI VICTRA / Location: 1209 Churchmans Rd, Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $15.00–$26.72 per hour (base + uncapped commission)

Help guests pick the right phones, plans, and accessories while working toward monthly sales goals. This role comes with paid training, health/vision/dental options, 401(k) match, tuition help, PTO, and 50% off Verizon service, plus clear paths to grow if you like tech and sales.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Newark, DE (in-person)

Type: Part-time/other

Pay: $15.00–$15.50 per hour

Run the register, handle cash, and keep checkout lines moving with friendly, accurate service. Good fit if you want steady hours, simple duties, and an employee discount while building customer service skills.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Christiana (Newark, DE)

Type: Seasonal / Part-time (about 10–20 hrs/week)

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; may include 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, holidays, merchandise discounts, and performance incentives (per Macy’s listing; eligibility varies)

Work mostly behind the scenes receiving, organizing, and picking online orders, plus some curbside hand-offs and light customer help. Great if you like stockroom work, staying active, and seasonal hours without being on the sales floor all day.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Christiana (Newark, DE)

Type: Seasonal / Part-time (about 10–20 hrs/week)

Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay; may include 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO, holidays, merchandise discounts, and performance incentives (per Macy’s listing; eligibility varies)

Help shoppers on the sales floor and in fitting rooms, learn current trends, and work toward daily sales goals. Ideal if you’re people-focused, enjoy fashion and gift shopping, and want a holiday-season job.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 407 New London Rd, Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Keep specialty grocery shelves stocked and organized, follow plan-o-grams, and help customers find items. This is a good fit if you want a steady grocery-store role with lots of movement and clear routines.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Take inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, enter orders, and update customer records for medical products and services. Good for someone who prefers phone-based customer service and detailed computer work over retail floor shifts.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $19.75 per hour, plus $1,000 sign-on bonus

Cut, wrap, and merchandise fresh meats and help with seafood, deli, and prepared foods in a busy wholesale club. Best for someone with prior meat-cutting training/experience who wants higher hourly pay, weekly paychecks, and access to BJ’s benefits and stock purchase plan.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Newark roles, especially seasonal ones, tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.