Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital roles to remote physician work. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New BSN grads can jump straight into emergency nursing with classroom training, simulation, and precepted shifts. Great if you want a fast-paced ED role with strong mentorship and growth toward emergency certification.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support supervised exercise and cardiac rehab sessions, monitor vitals, and keep equipment ready. Good fit if you enjoy fitness, patient interaction, and working closely with nurses and therapists.

Employer: ChristianaCare

Location: Newark & Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time, 80 hrs/pay, 8-hour shifts, on-call

Hourly Pay Range: $42.11 – $67.37

Provide outpatient infusion and transfusion services for adolescent through geriatric patients, floating between two campuses. Comes with robust benefits, retirement plans, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation

NovaCare Rehabilitation Location: Newark, DE

Type: Per diem, Mon–Fri, flexible hours

Hourly Pay Range: $50 – $65

Treat a wide range of upper extremity conditions with a focus on custom splinting, backed by a large national hand therapy program. Strong CEU support, mentorship, and chances to grow your specialty skills.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital

BluePearl Pet Hospital Location: Christiana/Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, 3×12 hr rotating shifts, weekends required

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy ER/ICU setting for pets, using advanced skills like anesthesia monitoring, triage, radiography, and catheter placement. Includes CE, pet care discounts, and benefits focused on well-being.

Employer: ChristianaCare

Location: Based in Newark, DE (remote from select states)

Type: Full-time, fully remote outpatient

Base Compensation Range: $520,688 – $635,045 with earning potential of $850,000+ via uncapped productivity

Fully remote outpatient-only role with no overnight call and a flexible Body/Neuro mix. Offers generous time off, three retirement accounts, and chances to teach residents in a large, growing health system.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

CareTeam Solutions Location: Newark, DE

Type: Travel, contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shift

Gross Weekly Pay: $2,180.40 (listing also notes $2,378/week)

13-week PT travel assignment with full-time hours and day shifts. Comes with weekly pay, benefits, and extras like early pay, student loan reimbursement, and free well-being tele-visits.

Employer: Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, no weekends

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy allergy practice with rooming patients, documenting visits, and helping with testing and injections. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours, benefits, and room to grow your MA skills.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead systemwide medication safety work across a not-for-profit health system, improving processes and reducing errors. Ideal for someone with strong pharmacy/med safety background who likes policy, analytics, and cross-team leadership.

Employer: Provident Behavioral Health

Provident Behavioral Health Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New grad RN program focused on perioperative care across pre-, intra-, and post-op phases. You’ll learn sterile technique, OR equipment, and teamwork through classroom, simulation, and mentored clinical rotations.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care Location: Southern Delaware (float, listed under Newark, DE)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform CT exams across multiple sites, handling patient positioning, contrast, and radiation safety. Good for techs who like variety and are comfortable floating between locations.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Newark & Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide bedside care across several acute-care units as part of an internal float pool. Best for adaptable RNs with strong clinical judgment who like different unit environments.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support advanced cardiovascular diagnostic and therapeutic procedures using high-tech equipment. Great match if you have a solid cardio tech background and enjoy fast-paced, team-based care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always easy to find in a quick search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.