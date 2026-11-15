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Newark
🏥 Newark, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $500K+ Remote Role
4 days ago
Newark’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospital roles to remote physician work. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Emergency Department Registered Nurse – Nurse Resident
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
New BSN grads can jump straight into emergency nursing with classroom training, simulation, and precepted shifts. Great if you want a fast-paced ED role with strong mentorship and growth toward emergency certification.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Exercise Technician
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support supervised exercise and cardiac rehab sessions, monitor vitals, and keep equipment ready. Good fit if you enjoy fitness, patient interaction, and working closely with nurses and therapists.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Ambulatory Infusion Center
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Newark & Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time, 80 hrs/pay, 8-hour shifts, on-call
- Hourly Pay Range: $42.11 – $67.37
Provide outpatient infusion and transfusion services for adolescent through geriatric patients, floating between two campuses. Comes with robust benefits, retirement plans, PTO, and tuition assistance.
Certified Hand Therapist (Per Diem)
- Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Per diem, Mon–Fri, flexible hours
- Hourly Pay Range: $50 – $65
Treat a wide range of upper extremity conditions with a focus on custom splinting, backed by a large national hand therapy program. Strong CEU support, mentorship, and chances to grow your specialty skills.
Licensed Veterinary Technician – Emergency & Critical Care
- Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital
- Location: Christiana/Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time, 3×12 hr rotating shifts, weekends required
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a busy ER/ICU setting for pets, using advanced skills like anesthesia monitoring, triage, radiography, and catheter placement. Includes CE, pet care discounts, and benefits focused on well-being.
100% Remote Body/Neuro Radiologist – Outpatient
- Employer: ChristianaCare
- Location: Based in Newark, DE (remote from select states)
- Type: Full-time, fully remote outpatient
- Base Compensation Range: $520,688 – $635,045 with earning potential of $850,000+ via uncapped productivity
Fully remote outpatient-only role with no overnight call and a flexible Body/Neuro mix. Offers generous time off, three retirement accounts, and chances to teach residents in a large, growing health system.
Travel Physical Therapist – 13-Week Contract
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Travel, contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shift
- Gross Weekly Pay: $2,180.40 (listing also notes $2,378/week)
13-week PT travel assignment with full-time hours and day shifts. Comes with weekly pay, benefits, and extras like early pay, student loan reimbursement, and free well-being tele-visits.
Allergy Medical Assistant
- Employer: Parallel ENT & Allergy
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, no weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy allergy practice with rooming patients, documenting visits, and helping with testing and injections. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours, benefits, and room to grow your MA skills.
Medication Safety Officer
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead systemwide medication safety work across a not-for-profit health system, improving processes and reducing errors. Ideal for someone with strong pharmacy/med safety background who likes policy, analytics, and cross-team leadership.
Operating Room Registered Nurse – Nurse Resident
- Employer: Provident Behavioral Health
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
New grad RN program focused on perioperative care across pre-, intra-, and post-op phases. You’ll learn sterile technique, OR equipment, and teamwork through classroom, simulation, and mentored clinical rotations.
CT Scan Technologist I (Float)
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Southern Delaware (float, listed under Newark, DE)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform CT exams across multiple sites, handling patient positioning, contrast, and radiation safety. Good for techs who like variety and are comfortable floating between locations.
Float Pool Registered Nurse – Med-Surg
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Newark & Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide bedside care across several acute-care units as part of an internal float pool. Best for adaptable RNs with strong clinical judgment who like different unit environments.
Cardiovascular Technologist II
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support advanced cardiovascular diagnostic and therapeutic procedures using high-tech equipment. Great match if you have a solid cardio tech background and enjoy fast-paced, team-based care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always easy to find in a quick search.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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