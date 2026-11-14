Newark is busy and growing, which means lots of movement—people, packages, and traffic projects. Here are a few solid transportation roles hiring now in Newark, Delaware.

Employer: Pennoni

Pennoni Location: Newark, DE

Newark, DE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role for someone with a civil engineering degree (0–3 years) who wants to work on traffic signals, safety studies, and roadway design. You’ll use tools like MicroStation/OpenRoads, Synchro, HCS, and support projects for state and local agencies across the Mid-Atlantic.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Newark, DE (in-person)

Newark, DE (in-person) Type: Part-time / Other

Part-time / Other Pay: About $20–$25 per hour (wages + tips + mileage)

Deliver pizzas around the greater Newark area, help in the store, and bring home cash tips every day. You’ll need your own insured, registered car and valid driver’s license; mileage is reimbursed and shifts range from daytime to late night.

Employer: Blair Logistics

Blair Logistics Location: Newark, DE (OTR, home weekends)

Newark, DE (OTR, home weekends) Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay: **Up to ~$3,500 per week*** + **$5,000 sign-on bonus*** (percentage of linehaul)

Lease-purchase flatbed role for Class A CDL drivers with 1+ year OTR and 6+ months flatbed experience. You’ll run preferred lanes, be home every weekend, earn a high percentage of linehaul (68–76%), and work toward truck ownership in about 2–4 years.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.