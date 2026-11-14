Newark’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Coherent Corp.

Coherent Corp. Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role owning ceramic manufacturing processes on the production floor. You’ll solve complex process problems, lead root-cause investigations, and mentor junior engineers—ideal if you have 5+ years in process/manufacturing and want real technical ownership.

Employer: Pennoni

Location: Newark, DE (Transportation Design Hub)

(Transportation Design Hub) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and design bridge and rehab projects across the Mid-Atlantic while mentoring junior staff. Great fit if you have 5–10 years of structural experience, a PE, and are comfortable with MicroStation/OpenBridge and DOT design standards.

Employer: Pennoni

Location: Newark, DE (Transportation Design Hub)

(Transportation Design Hub) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role (0–3 years) supporting H&H, drainage, erosion & sediment control, and stormwater work for transportation projects. Good launchpad if you have a civil engineering degree, like MicroStation/OpenRoads, and want to grow into water resources design.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.