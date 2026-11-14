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🏗️ Newark, DE Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Newark’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transportation and advanced manufacturing. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.
Senior Process Engineer
- Employer: Coherent Corp.
- Location: Newark, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role owning ceramic manufacturing processes on the production floor. You’ll solve complex process problems, lead root-cause investigations, and mentor junior engineers—ideal if you have 5+ years in process/manufacturing and want real technical ownership.
Project Bridge Engineer
- Employer: Pennoni
- Location: Newark, DE (Transportation Design Hub)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and design bridge and rehab projects across the Mid-Atlantic while mentoring junior staff. Great fit if you have 5–10 years of structural experience, a PE, and are comfortable with MicroStation/OpenBridge and DOT design standards.
Graduate Water Resource Engineer – Newark, DE
- Employer: Pennoni
- Location: Newark, DE (Transportation Design Hub)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role (0–3 years) supporting H&H, drainage, erosion & sediment control, and stormwater work for transportation projects. Good launchpad if you have a civil engineering degree, like MicroStation/OpenRoads, and want to grow into water resources design.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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