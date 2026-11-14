Newark is busy right now with big banks hiring for leadership and process roles. If you’ve got operations, product, or consulting experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run end-to-end product delivery for a major lending platform used across J.P. Morgan. This role is great if you like solving complex problems with data, working across teams, and using AI and automation to improve how products ship.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Lead process improvement work that ties directly to cost, quality, and risk for major operations teams. Good fit if you have 5+ years in process design or industrial engineering and enjoy design thinking, Six Sigma-style work, and partnering with senior leaders.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Newark, DE

Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Manage a team handling global wires and ACH payments, plus sanctions screening and investigations. Ideal if you have accounting/GL experience, strong Excel skills, and want a hands-on leadership role focused on daily execution and process improvements.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.